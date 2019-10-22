Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP urges UK Government to think green in future trade deals

Martyn Day MP has challenged the Secretary of State for International Trade to make ratification and implementation of the Paris Agreement a precondition for any country wishing to make a trade deal with the United Kingdom.

During questions in the Commons last week, the Linlithgow & East Falkirk SNP MP made the plea in a bid to help tackle climate change.

Commenting after the debate, Mr Day said: “Climate change is the defining challenge of our age, one which we all have a responsibility to tackle to protect the planet for future generations.

“Ninety per cent of the world’s illegal deforestation takes place in the Amazon rainforest – something that the Paris Agreement explicitly sets out to tackle and reduce.

“We consistently see a tale of two governments when it comes to tackling climate change. Just last month, the Scottish Government passed the Climate Change Bill - committing Scotland to the most ambitious statutory targets in the world.

“Yet, the Minister has failed to commit to making the ratification and implementation of the Paris Agreement a precondition for any country wishing to make a trade deal with the United Kingdom.

“The UK Government must change trajectory, and commit to tackling climate change on a global scale for future generations.”