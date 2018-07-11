Linlithgow, Bo’ness and South Queensferry voters urged to register

A campaign has started to ensure that Scotland’s electorate is fully eligible to vote.

Homes across the country are receiving letters reminding them that voters must re-register if they have moved house.

Anyone from aged 15 can do so with a view to securing a voting paper by age 16 which became the new voting age in Scotland at the independence referendum back in 2014.

It’s also being stressed tha being registered is also a means of improving the credit rating of each voter.

For details of your local electoral registration office go to yourvotematters.co.uk

Staff will also be able to advise on your voting status.