Linlithgow MSP comments on Alex Salmond case

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has been one of the few female Scottish Nationalist politicians to address a key Scottish Parliament issue.

It surrounds the decision of Linlithgow’s very own Alex Salmond to launch a judicial review at the Court of Session.

This was amidst claims that allegations of sexual misconduct had been mishandled by the Scottish Government. Mr Salmond denies the allegations.

Now Ms Hyslop has spoken to the press about the court action which is controversially being paid for by crowdfunding.

However, she did not want to fully expand on the matter.

She said: “I agree with everything the First Minister has said - that there is a process to be gone through. It is important that women can come forward and there is a process we are currently going through. There is also a judicial review I think we should leave it at that.”