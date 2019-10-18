Linlithgow MSP condemns new Brexit deal

Local Linlithgow Constituency MSP Fiona Hyslop has condemned the new Proposed Brexit Deal saying it is even worse that the deals proposed by Theresa May when she was Prime Minister.

While England and Wales both voted to leave the EU, and would do so under the deal, Northern Ireland is being handed a special deal effectively keeping it within the single market and customs union – with the power to change their relationship in future.

Fiona commented: “Boris Johnston’s proposed new Brexit deal would leave Scotland unique among the four UK nations in being completely ignored.

“It is even more extreme for Scots than Theresa May’s deal and would be worse for local jobs and households in West Lothian.

“West Lothian voted to remain in the EU, just like every local authority in Scotland. It is now clearer than ever that the best future for Scotland is one as an equal, independent European nation.”

MPs are due to vote on the deal at Westminster tomorrow (Saturday).