Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop highlights West Lothian-founded Youth Film Foundation COP TV in Parliament

Fiona Hyslop MSP.

Ms Hyslop also highlighted the West Lothian-founded Scottish Youth Film Foundation’s COP TV Programme, which will feature films created by young people during COP26 and will be broadcast to schools in the USA.

She said: “The Scottish Film Foundation, which originated in my constituency, has bold and ambitious plans for their young people during COP26.

"Quite rightly, our young people want to be involved in the conversation around climate change and ask the questions they want answered.

“As part of COP TV, the Scottish young people involved will be film making, editing and interviewing scientists, celebrities and politicians. There is also an awards gala where shortlisted films on climate change created by our young people will be shown followed by the announcement of the winning film.

“COP26 is clearly an historic conference and one that is of significant interest to our young people across Scotland. Just as pupils across the United States will have in-school access to these films, so should pupils across Scotland.