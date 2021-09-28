Linlithgow MSP hits out at Universal Credit uplift removal which will hit thousands of West Lothian households

Fiona Hyslop (SNP).

New research from the Scottish Parliament’s independent information service reveals 176,935 working households, 104,536 single parent households, 33,143 carer households, 11,887 with disabled kids and a further 66,143 with disabilities in Scotland will lose more than £1000 a year.

Ms Hyslop said: “This Tory government’s choice to inflict the biggest cut to social security since World War 2 - hammering people both in and out of work – is a crime against decency. The sheer scale of misery they will inflict on 13,689 households in West Lothian is horrific and will have a devastating impact on working families.”

She added: “This policy will strip many of the ability to put food on the table or keep their homes warm as we head into winter and energy costs rise.

“The Tory decision to press ahead with this – with the support of their Scottish MPs – will also take much needed money out of the West Lothian economy when it is trying to recover from Covid. The Tories must rethink this inhumane policy.

"While the Scottish Government tries to combat deprivation with game-changing policies like the Scottish Child Payment, these efforts are being cancelled out by constant waves of Tory austerity.