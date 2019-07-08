Linlithgow MSP takes a tour of smaller villages

Linlithgow MSP, Fiona Hyslop (SNP) has thanked constituents who attended her summer surgery tour of 10 surgeries over two days last week.

The tour included many of the smaller villages throughout her constituency. Fiona said: “My Linlithgow constituency has five major towns which is where I normally hold surgeries on a regular basis, but as much of the constituency is semi-rural, it was important to hold surgeries in the smaller villages as well. We had volunteers leaflet the villages in advance to invite people to come along and attend.

“The tour has been a great success and a great opportunity to meet people at the surgery venues and listen to the concerns of my constituents.”

Fiona visited Boghall, Dechmont, Bridgend, Philpstoun, East Whitburn, Blackridge, Bridgehouse, Torphichen, Uphall and Newton.