Linlithgow MSP votes to pass Scottish Government’s budget

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has voted to pass the Scottish Government’s budget for 2020/21– which she says delivers a cash boost for NHS Lothian, investment in public services in West Lothian and a more progressive tax system.

The amended budget will see the SNP Government introducing free bus travel for those aged 18 and under, benefitting an estimated 16,122 young people in the Linlithgow Constituency.

The agreement also builds on Scottish Government commitments to invest £15bn in health and care services – with NHS Lothian benefitting from a cash boost of £98.6 million, a 6.8 per cent increase in funding since 2019/20.

Ms Hyslop said: “In the face of massive Westminster cuts - the SNP has always taken a different, fairer approach to give people living in Scotland the best deal in the UK.

“I am proud to have voted for a progressive budget which protects our cherished health service, supports our local schools and allows us to play our part in tackling the climate emergency.

“With free bus travel for under 18s and further investment into our health and public services, it is clear that the Scottish Government is committed to tackling the inequalities that often prevent people from getting the very best out of life.

“We are of course in times of uncertainty and risk created by the UK Government’s decision to delay their own budget, but despite this, the Scottish Government’s budget delivers certainty and stability for our economy and businesses across West Lothian.”