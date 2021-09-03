Linlithgow MSP welcomes announcement that 3,880 families in West Lothian benefit from the Scottish Child Payment

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop.

The most recent Scottish Government figures demonstrate how many families have received the support since its introduction in February, up to June 30.

Across Scotland 108,000 children have benefitted from the payment which provides eligible families with £10-a-week.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “Tackling child poverty is a national mission for the SNP Government, and I am pleased to hear that 3,880 families in West Lothian are being supported.

“The Scottish Child Payment has been described by charities as game-changing and we are seeing that difference across Scotland and it is fantastic to see it make such a difference to fam ilies in West Lothian too.

“Not only is the Scottish Child Payment giving low-income families extra support but coupled with other payments such as the Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods, eligible families could receive up to £5,200 extra by the time their child turns six.

“I would urge any families in West Lothian who have not yet applied to do so. It only takes 10-20 minutes and is available to all low-income families with children aged under 6. The payment will be made available to all children aged up to 15 by the end of 2022.

“In Scotland, we are building a social security system built on fairness, dignity and respect.”