Local candidates for upcoming General Election announced

The full list of local candidates set to fight for your vote in the upcoming General Election on December 12 has been revealed.

In the Linlithgow and East Falkirk constituency there are seven candidates. Mark Bozza will stand for the Brexit Party, Martyn Day for the SNP, Charles Kennedy for the Conservatives, Gillian MacKay for the Greens, Wendy Milne for Labour, Sally Pattle for the Liberal Democrats and Mark Tunnicliff for the Veterans and People’s Party. While, standing in the Edinburgh West constituency, which includes South Queensferry, Kirkliston and Dalmeny, are: Craig Bolton (Lab), Elaine Gunn (Greens), Graham Hutchison (Con), Christine Jardine (Lib Dems) and Sarah Louise Masson (SNP).