Local MP disappointed by Edinburgh Airport flight path delay

Pic by Lisa Ferguson.

Debate over the proposals has already lasted more than five years with several consultation processes and redrawn proposals carried out and submitted by the airport.

But following discussions with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week the Liberal Democrat MP said that both the residents and the airport still have a long road to travel before the final outcome will be clear.

The previous plans which Edinburgh Airport submitted were rejected by the CAA in October 2018.

The whole process had to be restarted and will go through the new five stages which are part of the national air space planning known as CAP1616.

The local MP fears that the process could go on until at least 2025.

Following the meeting last week, Ms Jardine (Lib Dems) spoke of her frustrations at the lack of any kind of end in sight for this issue.

She said: “I know that both the communities affected, and the airport, have already been through years of consultation and want to see a conclusion as quickly as possible.

“It was clear from talking to the CAA however that this is going to be an even more complex process going forward which will have to fit the jigsaw of proposals from all of the UK’s airports.

“Just recently we have seen a return of traffic from the airport and while that is good news for the economy, I know that it will be hugely disappointing for residents in and around it, particularly in Cramond where noise and air pollution are problems.

“One piece of better news is that the final phase of this new process will give all interested groups and communities the opportunity to put their views direct to the CAA in public session, in addition to the earlier consultation exercises which the airport will carry out.

“We also have to recognise that Covid has thrown up unprecedented difficulties for the aviation industry, and this process is especially important for Edinburgh Airport, businesses and jobs in my constituency.