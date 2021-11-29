Lorna Slater MSP and Linlithgow candidate Pamela Barnes set out green vision for West Lothian

Lorna Slater MSP and Linlithgow candidate Pamela Barnes.

Pamela took Lorna to the Transition Linlithgow Tool Library before introducing her to representatives from local businesses and social enterprises. She is standing in next year's council elections and hopes to be elected as the first ever Scottish Green councillor in West Lothian.

Pamela is a well-known local campaigner who has lived in Linlithgow for 10 years. In 2016 she became a community councillor following a successful campaign that she led to save the L1 bus service. She is also a community development worker with the Linlithgow Community Development Trust and has previously worked as a civil servant and as a senior manager of a young persons’ charity.

She said: "I am very proud to be standing in Linlithgow. This community is my home and I know that I can make a real difference.

Lorna Slater MSP and Linlithgow candidate Pamela Barnes.

"By focusing on the things that really matter, like transport links, sustainability and the cost of living, we can lead by example and build a fairer, greener future.

"Now is the time for ambitious change. Green ideas and vision are needed more than ever. It would be an honour to be elected as the first ever Green councillor in West Lothian.

Lorna Slater MSP said: “I am delighted to be supporting Pamela. She is firmly rooted in her community and knows it well. She is an excellent and committed candidate with lots of experience. The work she is doing here is fantastic.”