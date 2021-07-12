Martyn Day MP backs campaign calling for support for people with diabetes

Martyn Day MP backs the campaign calling for support for people with diabetes.

He attended the launch of Diabetes UK’s ‘Diabetes Is Serious’ campaign last week. Those in attendance heard how the disruption to health services caused by the pandemic has caused a ‘”rapidly growing health crisis” for diabetes care, with almost 2.5 million people living with diabetes in England not getting all their recommended health checks and tens of thousands of missed or delayed diagnoses of type 2 diabetes.

These checks are essential to reducing the risk of serious complications such as blindness, heart disease, kidney disease and amputations.

Diabetes UK has launched its new campaign to call on the UK Government to invest in diabetes care and prevention – and urge the new Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to put diabetes high on his agenda, building on progress made prior to the pandemic.

Chris Askew OBE, chief executive at Diabetes UK, said: “We’re sitting on a diabetes timebomb – a rapidly growing crisis for diabetes care – which is why we are urgently calling on the UK Government to put people living with diabetes at the heart of its post-pandemic health agenda.

“To meet this crisis head-on, government must make diabetes a priority and invest properly in fighting it. If we get this right, it could transform the landscape for healthcare now and for generations to come – and help millions more people live well.

“Healthcare professionals are working incredibly hard to clear the backlog of missed and cancelled routine health checks, consultations and referrals and we are extremely grateful to them. But they are working with limited resources and missed appointments – and missed or delayed diagnoses – can devastate lives. It’s time for government to act, now.”

Mr Day, SNP MP for Falkirk East and Linlithgow, said: “While the pandemic has been a challenging time for us all, it has had a particularly significant impact on people living with diabetes.