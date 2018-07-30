MP welcomes medical cannabis verdict

A MP has argued that there must be no further delay in administering cannabis-based medicine to those who require it for pain relief.

Last week, the Home Secretary Sajid Jav announced that from the autumn, specialist doctors will be able to legally prescribe cannabis-derived medicinal products.

The Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs said they should be able t o prescribe the substance if it meets safety standards - after initial research revealed this could be safe.

And that’s long overdue., according to Liberal Democrat MSP Christine Jardine who has been campaigning on behalf of her East Craigs-based constituent Murray Gray (pictured) whose mother believes that his seizures can be treated with medical cannabis

Ms Jardine said: “Too many people have suffered pain that could have been avoided and too many parents have had to plead for their children to get life changing treatment.

For those parents and those sufferers this is a fantastic victory.

“Yet more still needs to be done. There must be no further delay in getting these medicines to the people who need them.

“However it is disappointing that the Government have refused to commit to a wider review of the outdated and harmful laws around the recreational use of cannabis as well.

“ Liberal Democrats will continue to campaign for a regulated cannabis market, which would mean a robust approach to licensing, rather than leaving the market in the hands of criminals.”