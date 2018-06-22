People power gets results in Kirkliston

A campaign to secure a new secondary school in Kirkliston has received a major boost, after an announcement by council chiefs.

Parents in Kirkliston have faced months of uncertainty over future secondary school provision for village pupils.

With rapidly growing populations in Kirkliston and Queensferry, projections show the new Queensferry high School will be able to take pupils from Kirkliston Primary in the long term.

It was feared that youngsters would be bussed to faraway locations to complete their secondary education in faraway Gogar, which prompted howls of protest.

Then Ratho Station (pictured) was suggested – but the location bordering a motorway was also judged to be unsuitable because of the traffic congestion at the peak time a school bus would need to leave.

Now it has emerged that education officials have identified for a new school closer to home – east of the village near Burnshot Bridge.

The move has been confirmed in papers released for City of Edinburgh Council’s Education committee – and talks are ongoing with the landowner.

Councillor Louise Young has been heavily involved in the negotiations for the last six months.

She said: “This is a massive step forward in our campaign to secure a new secondary school near Kirkliston.

“As a parent of young girls myself, I understood the concern at the prospect of children having to spent so much time travelling each day to a new school site

“I really wanted to support local families which is why I put forward my amendment and got agreement to look properly at a new school around the village.

“ I am delighted that work has paid off and a possible site has now been identified. We need to progress the discussions as quickly as possible to end the uncertainty.”