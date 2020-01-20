Plans to refurbish pub and restaurant at Linlithgow Bridge

New owners are hoping for planning permission to extend and refurbish the historic Bridge Inn on the outskirts of Linlithgow.

Buzzworks Holdings – which also recently took over at Scotts South Queensferry, in Port Edgar Marina – has taken over the B-listed building.

The company specialises in revitalising existing pubs and says that the Bridge Inn is a long-established restaurant and bar but the building has been damaged and neglected over the years.

Changes over the years have left the first floor unusable and the building prone to flooding and without adequate water proofing.

Their plan, they say, is to create a restaurant that will cater for the modern market and also provide better facilities for disabled people.

The extension has been designed to be “a modern addition to the traditional coaching inn” and has been designed to complement the historic building.

The new owners promise the refurbishment of the bar and kitchen will solve the problems with water ingress and also provide a better environment for customers and staff.

The plans include adding a mezzanine floor that can be used as a small, private dining area.