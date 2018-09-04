Road compared to lunar landscape set for re-surfacing in South Queensferry

One of South Queensferry’s most pot-hole ridden roads, criticised for its “moon like surface” is finally to be resurfaced.

Roads officials at Edinburgh City Council have now agreed to resurface the whole of Rosebery Avenue this month.

Only a small part of Rosebery Avenue had been included in the council’s original resurfacing plan for this year.

This was, despite the road being laden with pot-holed and broken up stretches along its length.

Some patching repairs were carried out earlier in the year but these were deemed to be unsatisfactory.

It was claimed that workmen left most of the road in a badly damaged and dangerous state – sparking further complaints in turn from motorists who feared damage to their cars.

This promoted two local councillors, Kevin Lang and Louise Young to make formal requests to Council officials for a new inspection and for the road to be prioritised.

The councillors have now been informed the inspection confirmed the road does need major resurfacing which is now being prioritised.

Councillor Lang said, “This is good news. It has been in a truly dreadful state for too long.

“It is probably one of the worst roads, not just in Queensferry but in the whole of the local authority.

“I am pleased officials have reconsidered their plan and now included the whole of Rosebery Avenue for this year’s resurfacing programme.”