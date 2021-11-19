Thousands of low income Edinburgh West households pay too much for broadband

Christine Jardine.

So-called ‘social tariffs’, which typically offer broadband access between £10 and £20 a month, are only currently offered by some providers. But changes to the law that came into force last year mean that the Government now can force broadband providers to offer these cheaper deals.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to offer relief to families facing a cost of living crisis, by forcing broadband providers to offer cheaper deals to vulnerable consumers in Edinburgh.

Research by the House of Commons Library suggests that 8,805 households in Edinburgh West could see a reduction in their bills under the Liberal Democrat proposals.

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West said: “Some of the most vulnerable consumers are bracing themselves for a cost of living crisis, with energy bills soaring through the roof, a slash to Universal Credit and unfair Tory tax hikes leaving everyone feeling the squeeze. A reduction in broadband bills could be the breathing space families urgently need this winter. This UK Government is choosing to sit on its hands and leave thousands here paying over the odds. The Tories must rethink this approach.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​