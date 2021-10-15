Updated policy for adult non-residential social care contributions in West Lothian

West Lothian Council logo

Council Executive approved the revised policy, which does not have any significant material changes, except for changes for clarity.

Executive councillor for social policy Angela Doran-Timson thanked those who worked on the policy changes.

She said: “Our priority remains to support West Lothian individuals to live in their own home independently, safely and for as long as possible.

“The revised policy does not contain any significant changes, but we believe the revised wording makes it easier for everyone to understand.

“Thanks to everyone in the council and external partners for taking the time to review the document and provide valuable feedback.”

The policy, which was implemented in 2018 to bring the area into line with other councils across Scotland, sets out the process of how people requiring support contribute towards the cost of their care, which generates valuable income to help maintain and develop social care services.