Warm tributes paid to former South Queensferry and Kirkliston councillor who became city’s provost

Varied tributes have been paid to former Queensferry and Kirkliston councillor, George Grubb, who has passed away aged 83.

George Grubb was first elected as local councillor for Queensferry in 1999 after 40 years as a Church of Scotland Minister.

Following boundary changes in 2007, he also represented Kirkliston, serving both communities until his retirement in 2012. George served as Edinburgh’s Lord Provost and was the first Liberal Democrat to do so.

He continued to live in Queensferry up until his death last weekend. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his daughter and son.

Councillor Kevin Lang said: “George was one of the kindest and most generous people you could meet.

“With a cheeky smile and infectious laugh, he was simply a joy to be around.

“George devoted his life to helping others and was passionate about making a difference for Queensferry and Kirkliston. I will miss him so much.”

MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “George always lifted any room he walked into with his keen sense of humour and his compassionate outlook for the people around him. He was a great figurehead for the city and carried the respect of people on all sides of the political spectrum.”

Deputy Lord Provost Joan Griffiths said: “I had the pleasure and privilege of knowing George well. I recall the politeness of a kind and thoughtful man with a great amount of wisdom about civic life, having served many years in the Royal Air Force and many more as a parish minister.

“On behalf of myself, the council and everybody in the city he represented for so long, I wish to pass on my sincere condolences to the family.”

George’s funeral will take place at 1pm next Wednesday at Queensferry Church and the minister who will conduct it, Reverend David Cameron, said: “I saw him as a stately figure with enormous energy who ‘stepped up a gear’ to go into politics after he retired from Edinburgh’s Craigsbank Parish Church in Corstorphine in 2001 after 30 years.

“I knew George for nine years and he was an inspiration. He was always a great encouragement and support to me, an approachable man who always had time for people and a strong sense of what was right and just.

“His faith informed his whole life and he lived it out in words and actions .George was theologically articulate and engaging – his death is a great loss.”