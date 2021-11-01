West Lothian Council leader shortlisted for award
The leader of West Lothian Council has been shortlisted for a 2021 LGIU Scotland and CCLA Cllr Award in the category Leader of the Year.
Lawrence Fitzpatrick is nominated for Leader of the Year, which celebrates councillors who have gone 'above and beyond their statutory role'.
The panel of judges are looking to reward someone who 'successfully led the council towards achieving its vision' with 'priorities that meet the needs and preferences of the community'.
The nomination process allowed members of the public, councillors and council officers to put candidates forward.
Cllr Fitzpatrick will up against Cllr Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, and Orkney Islands Council leader Cllr James Stockan. Senior councillors, officers and stakeholders will decide the winner.