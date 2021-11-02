Working together to reduce child poverty in West Lothian

Stock photo by John Devlin.

NHS Lothian, West Lothian Council and members of the Child Poverty Reference Group and Community Planning Partnership Anti-Poverty Task Force have worked to co-produce West Lothian Local Child Poverty Action Report 2020/21. The report notes that the most recent data available from 2019/20 indicates that 24.6 per cent of children in West Lothian were living in relative poverty.

Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “This report details the strong partnership focused approach with local organisations, sharing expertise to develop an intervention-based approach to try and mitigate the effects of poverty on young people in West Lothian.”

He added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has served to further highlight longstanding inequalities within our communities. There is a great deal of work ahead and it is crucial that we come together at both a local and national level to develop approaches to help those most at need.”