Queensferry Crossing lane closures lifted

Lane closures on the Queensferry Crossing will be lifted this morning.

The move comes as the weather forecast for the coming days suggests peak time restrictions would be required on the diversion route over the Forth Road Bridge.

With significant progress having been made to complete the snagging works the lane closures will be lifted during the day time with work completed during off-peak, night time only, lane closures for the remainder of this week.

The programme of snagging work is progressing well and remains on target for the increase in the speed limit to 70mph by the end of December.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I would like to thank the traveling public for their patience while this work has been underway.

“With the weather set to deteriorate over the coming days and with significant progress having been made on the snagging work we have decided to reprofile the work on the Queensferry Crossing, opening it to all traffic tomorrow, to ensure that traffic continues to move across the Forth despite the weather.

“An increased risk of high winds at peak times could result in the need to restrict the traffic using the Forth Road Bridge. Given how important this time of year is to both businesses and the community, we have decided to reopen the Queensferry Crossing in both directions overnight on December 4 in order to avoid peak time disruption.

“The snagging work remains on programme and we are on course to increase the speed limit on the bridge to 70 mph by the end of the month and the remaining finishing work on the joints will be completed this week with only late night, off peak lane closures.

“While we do not anticipate delays outside of the normal peak traffic, as ever I would advise people to plan ahead and take account of traffic information before setting off.”