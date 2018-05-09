Road crash tragedy near Linlithgow

Police Scotland have confirmed that two people have died and a number of others have been injured following a collision involving a car and a HGV lorry near Linlithgow.

Reports came in around 3.40pm yesterday (Tuesday) of a serious accident at the A904 Champany Junction near Bo’ness.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision and the road was closed in both directions as the recovery got underway.

A police spokesperson said: “There has been two people who have sadly died in the collision. We don’t have numbers but others have been taken to hospital for medical assistance.”

In an earlier statement, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines and a heavy rescue unit attended the incident.