Roseann and Bluebell are off to the Festival

The Bridge 19-40 Union Canal Society have put their boat Roseann back into the Union Canal in Broxburn for today’s Edinburgh Canal Festival.

The move follows 18 months of painstaking restoration work on dry land.

Volunteers from the society will be taking both Roseann and Bluebell through to Lochrin Basin in Fountainbridge on Saturday to offer free trips at the Edinburgh Canal Festival.

After the festival, Roseann will be put to work on the canal in West Lothian to undertake volunteer-led environmental activities such as litter picks, trimming vegetation and removing obstacles from the water.

The society also owns a traditional narrowboat, Bluebell,which can regularly be seen on the canal between the Almond Aqueduct and Winchburgh.

More information about the Bridge 19-40 Union Canal Society is available at

https://www.bridge19-40.co.uk/

For details of today’s festival programme visit http://www.edinburghcanalfestival.org.uk/festival.htm