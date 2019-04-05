Sainsbury’s offer help to community groups

This year sees Sainsbury’s turn 150 and to celebrate this, all stores are taking part in local community group projects.

This is a thank you to the communities that we are in.

As part of this project the colleagues at the Linlithgow branch will have 150 days between Sunday, May 26, and Wednesday, October 23, to offer volunteer support to a community group.

Staff are looking for local groups who offer support in the community to get in touch and nominate themselves and outline what the group or organisation do and how the store’s help would benefit their group.

These volunteer hours could be used to do things such as gardening project, playground maintaining, light DIY duties for example.

Nominations should be handed into the store, emailed to PRL.linlithgow@mysainsburys.co.uk or call 01506 845775. The deadline for entries is Tuesday, April 9.