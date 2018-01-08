Search resumes after microlight seen “descending into woodland”

The search for a microlight aircraft which was reported to have gone down in woodland resumes this morning.

Emergency services began extensive searches in an area of woodland south of Cambusbarron, Stirling, late yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

Two members of the public travelling on the M80 motorway saw what they believed to be a microlight aircraft descending into a wooded area to the south of Cambusbarron at around 4pm.

Police Scotland were alerted and the search began. Operations were stood down late last night in “difficult and challenging conditions” with officers to resume the search at first light this morning.

Inspector Morris Lindsay said: “Police resources have been supplemented by staff from the Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers in the search.

“An aerial search has been carried out by the Police Scotland helicopter and now ground searches are underway.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have any information which might assist in this matter to call Police Scotland on the 101 number as a matter of urgency.”