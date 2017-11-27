Search stepped up for missing man

The hunt for a missing Chinese national will intensify after Police Scotland announced that a helicopter-led search will take place over the Firth of Forth this afternoon.

Xingshaui Hu (23) boarded a train from Edinburgh Waverley station at around 10.35pm on Friday (November 24) and arrived at North Queensferry‘s station around 11pm the same evening.

He has not been seen since and concern is mounting for his welfare. Police are conducting enquiries across Edinburgh and Fife in their quest to find him - in a move that’s included an extensive coastguard search on Friday and Saturday.

Police are concerned about the fact that his belongings were found near the Forth Road Bridge.

Meanwhile it has emerged that Xingshaui is a student of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Edinburgh. The university declined to comment about the disappearance.

The missing man’s family are back in China and have received assistance from the Chinese Consulate.

Xingshaui is described as being five foot seven in height and is of average build. It is not known what clothes he was wearing.

Inspector Steven Stewart said: “We want to trace Xingshaui as soon as possible to ensure he’s alright and anyone with information should contact police immediately. In addition, we would also urge Xingshaui to get in touch and let us know he’s safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident 407 of November 25.