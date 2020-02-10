‘Seen on Screen’ project markets West Lothian

A new campaign will using screen locations will showcase Falkirk and West Lothian as a visitor destination.

Film on Forth will create a suite of digital itineraries, maps and videos highlighting the full range of filming locations across the area. The project aims to bring more visitors to the area where they will stay longer and spend more, representing a major benefit to the local economy.

The national tourism organisation is supporting the initiative with a £15,000 VisitScotland Growth Fund award. This provides support to national, regional and sectoral tourism groups across Scotland to help them deliver partnership marketing campaigns.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, met with partners from VisitScotland, Visit Falkirk and Visit West Lothian as the Growth Fund award and campaign activity was announced.

Screen tourism is huge in Scotland, with almost one in five visitors saying they were inspired to travel here after seeing the country’s stunning landscapes and heritage on the screen. Both Falkirk and West Lothian have an increasing number of sites that have been used by production companies for major TV series and films including World War Z, Outlaw King, Trainspotting 2 and Outlander.

While attractions such as Linlithgow Palace and Blackness Castle have already seen huge rises in visitor numbers the campaign aims to direct visitors to more of the locations in the area as well as other nearby visitor experiences.