Show that’s ratings smash with antique fans has come to South Queensferry

There can be no doubting that Celebrity Antiques Road Trip has a legion of fans - a total of 15.6 million watched the last series!

Now viewers can feast their eyes on scenic South Queensferry - after it formed part of the show which will be broadcast across the UK on Friday, January 11 at 7pm.

The guest stars are pals Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams who star together on Loose Women

The duo will go on the hunt for treasure like a menagerie of antique animals and jewellery with the very popular presenters, Tim Medhurst and Anita Manning -before ending up at an auction in Hamilton.