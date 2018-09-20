Storm Ali: Rail services continue to be disrupted

Rail commuters are again being warned to check before travelling as operators pick up the pieces after Stom Ali.

Network Rail engineers worked through the night in an attempt to get things back to normal for today, but there continues to be some disruption, as falling trees caused damage to the track and overhead wires.

A spokesman for ScotRail said: “Storm Ali had a severe impact on Scotland’s railway infrastructure yesterday, particularly in the Central Belt.

“The storm caused major line blockages – for example a number of trees fell onto the line - and overheard wires were damaged.

“We are sorry to customers for any disruption to their day.

“We are doing everything we can to keep people moving. Our advice to customers is please check your journey before travelling.”

