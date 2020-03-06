The Transition Linlithgow surgeon will see your cuddly toy now

Transition Linlithgow is holding its first ever Cuddly Toy Hospital next Saturday with a team of toy surgeons on call to help bring your favourite toys back to life!

Funded by the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund, and supported by the 4th West Lothian Scouts, Linlithgow, this free family event is on at the old library at The Vennel, Linlithgow, between 10am and 3pm.

Pop along with a cuddly toy in need of TLC, and Transition Linlithgow’s team of teddy surgeons will give it a thorough check-up and then carry out surgery to give your toy a new lease of life.

The Cuddly Toy Hospital will run as a drop-in session, but slots can be pre-booked in advance by contacting Transition Linlithgow directly via email – contact@transitionlinlithgow.org.uk or by calling 01506 844182.

As well as the cuddly toy hospital, Transition Linlithgow is appealing for people to bring along any old soft toys they no longer want, so that they can pass your pre-loved toys on to new homes.

This event is part of Pass It On Week, the annual celebration of swapping, sharing, donating and repairing, organised by Zero Waste Scotland. This takes place March 7-15, with this year’s theme being ‘The Great Toy Rescue’.

Transition Linlithgow chair Sue Friel said: “We are delighted to mark Pass it On week with this exciting event, enabling the Linlithgow community to heal their broken toys and bikes, avoiding them going to landfill.

“No operation is too big or too small for Transition Linlithgow’s team of toy surgeons! The support from local scouts and 1st Step make this a true community event, and we hope to get many well-loved toys which can be given a new lease of life.”

Keeping with the medical theme, 1st Step Bikes will also be in attendance, offering their Dr Bike Service.

Bring along your kids’ bikes for a free safety check and minor repair by the qualified mechanics from 1st Step Bikes.

Dr Bike will be offering check-ups between 10.30am and 2.30pm. This service is free of charge thanks to funding from Cycling Scotland. If you have any old adult and kids’ bikes in your garage or shed that you no longer use, then Transition Linlithgow will happily accept these to pass on to local cycling charities.

Transition Linlithgow is Linlithgow’s climate change charity, funded by the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund, to help tackle climate change with the community’s support.