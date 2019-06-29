Could you be the next ‘controller’ at Bo’ness railway?

The Bo’ness railway - whose distinguished visitors may include both the Flying Scotsman and Thomas the Tank Engine - is aiming to make two key new appointments.

The Scottish Railway Preservation Society (SRPS) is advertising for the posts of office administrator and assistant curator, both of which are full time jobs.

The job adverts do not say so, but the vacancies could be “the ideal job” for someone who has a keen interest in the world of steam locomotion - and the work the Bo’ness railway carries out to promote and preserve it.

Applications for the posts close on Friday, July 12.

For further information visit https://www.bkrailway.co.uk/were-hiring-assistant-curator-at-museum-of-scottish-railways/?fbclid=IwAR213AJlCxP-89oP2tAhr-UyOXTgOY6JhBlzPyUSQgsksy9aeHo6DBbO9jE







