Traffic chaos as Queensferry Crossing closes with 34-mile diversions via Kincardine Bridge.

The Queensferry Crossing is closed to all traffic until further notice, as a safety precaution due to a risk of ice and snow falling from the cables.

Motorists travelling southbound are advised to divert via the A985 to the Kincardine Bridge and the M9, and the reverse for northbound traffic.

Operating Company Amey and operational partners are working closely to monitor and assess the situation.

With severe weather forecast to continue overnight, the bridge is expected to remain closed throughout the Tuesday morning peak, until manual inspections confirm that it is safe to reopen.

Mark Arndt, Account Director for operating company Amey, said:

“The decision was taken to close the Queensferry Crossing due to the severe weather conditions and risk of falling ice and snow.

“We are aware of eight vehicles that suffered damage due to falling ice and snow, however there have been no injuries reported.

“We appreciate this closure will create disruption for drivers, however, we are asking drivers to use an alternative mode or route for their safety due to the continued weather conditions. We will assess conditions and open the bridge at the earliest opportunity once it is safe to do so. We thank drivers for their patience.”

The Multi-Agency Response Team, based at the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre in South Queensferry, is operational for the duration of the warning to monitor conditions and help deploy response teams where necessary. Traffic Scotland will continue to provide updates on social media, website and radio broadcasts.

Police Scotland’s control room tweeted the following: “ROAD CLOSURE - #QueensferryCrossing is currently closed southbound until further notice. There is no diversion over the Forth Road Bridge. Please use an alternative route. Thank you in advance, for your patience.”

The Forth Bridges Twitter account posted: For those asking, the Forth Road Bridge is currently unavailable as a diversion route. The southbound carriageway is being resurfaced and the main expansion joints are in the process of being replaced.”

The Gazette understands that extra rail carriages are being added to existing services to help cope with demand.

For the latest information visit my.trafficscotland.org