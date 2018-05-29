Delays after ScotRail service breaks down at Polmont

A major headache for rail commuters this morning after a train broke down at Polmont.

The 7.30am Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street service is understood to have developed a fault which the driver was unable to fix.

This led to the service terminating the service at Polmont where passengers had to disembark.

All services running through Polmont are now delayed and around 14 train journeys have now been cancelled as a result.

The disruptions are expected to last until at least midday.

The 8.58am, 9.25am and 9.30am trains from Edinburgh to Glasgow are among the journeys affected.

The 9.34am Edinburgh to Dunblane and 10.35am Dunblane to Edinburgh have also been affected.

More information on services affected can be found here: http://www.journeycheck.com/scotrail/