Extra train carriages for busy weekend of sport

With a busy weekend of sport ahead, extra carriages are to be added to as many train services as possible to keep customers moving.

Scotland play their final rugby autumn test against Australia at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, while Motherwell take on Celtic in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Trains to and from Edinburgh will be extremely busy on Saturday with customers enjoying the Christmas markets and travelling to watch the rugby.

The ScotRail Alliance has added extra carriages to trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Stirling, Perth, Dunblane, Fife and the Borders.

Supporters heading to the match are advised to allow additional time for travel, as queuing systems will be in place after the final whistle.

Anyone travelling to Hampden on Sunday for the football will benefit from extra carriages on services to Mount Florida and Kings Park.

Motherwell fans should travel to Mount Florida, while Celtic supporters will be directed to Kings Park.

The ScotRail Alliance said extra staff will be on hand to assist customers and alcohol bans will be in force on both days.

Graham Heald, ScotRail Alliance head of customer experience, saidL “While trains will be extremely busy on both days, we’ve done everything we can to boost the number of available seats for travelling fans and regular customers.

“We’re adding as many trains as possible to services this weekend to keep people moving.

“From next year, fans travelling to the games will benefit from more seats and faster journeys on our brand new electric Class 385 and high-speed trains.

“I encourage anyone travelling this weekend to allow extra time for travel, and to minimise the need to queue, buy tickets in advance via our app or website.”