Linlithgow to Bo’ness road closed following serious accident

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on a main road between Linlithgow and Bo’ness.

The incident on the A904 close to Champany happened at around 3.40pm.

The road has been closed and it is expected to remain so for some time as officers are still on the scene conducting investigations.

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision which involved an HGV and a car.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Local access to Blackness is still available.