Overnight diversions between Scotstoun and Dalmeny over Easter Weekend

Overnight carriageway closures are planned on the A90 eastbound between Scotstoun and Dalmeny from Thursday 29 March through to Easter Sunday.

This is to allow operating company Amey to carry out essential resurfacing works.

From 20:00 until 06:00 on the nights of Thursday 29, Friday 30 and Saturday 31 March, the A90 will be closed eastbound between Scotstoun and Dalmeny. During this period traffic traveling to Edinburgh from the M90 will be diverted via the M90 Spur and the A8 Glasgow Road.

Traffic from the Forth Road Bridge will be diverted via the B907 and B924.

This work was originally scheduled for earlier in the month but had to be postponed due to severe winter weather.

Mark Arndt, Amey’s Operating Company Representative for the Forth Bridges Unit, said: “We’ve planned these essential works overnight in order to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to use either of these routes should allow some extra time for their journey. Thank you in advance for your understanding and apologies for any inconvenience caused.”