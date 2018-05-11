Third death after fatal smash near Bo’ness

A third person has now died following a serious collision near Bo’ness.

Two female passengers, aged 21 and 20, were pronounced dead at the scene following the collision between a silver Mini Cooper and a white Scania articulated HGV on the A904 near Champany on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old male driver and a 22-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital, however police in Forth Valley confirmed today (Friday) that the driver has since passed away.

The passenger remains in hospital, where she is currently described as stable.

The collision took place at the junction with the A803, known locally as the Champany Junction, at around 3.40pm on Tuesday and the road was closed until midnight while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A third person has now tragically lost their life and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of all those involved at this very difficult time.”

Anyone with information about the collision can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2413 of May 8.