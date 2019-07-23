Warning over cold callers

There was a recent incident in Bo’ness of cold calling where a man claimed he was part of the Trusted Traders Scheme offering financial grants for external work to a property.

Falkirk Council Trading Standards has issued a warning believing the man, described as wearing a high visibility orange jacket, may target other areas and potentially con members of the public.

Councillor Laura Murtagh, spokesperson for Public Protection said: “Many people are tricked into handing over money or their financial details to criminals intent on deceiving the public through cold calling.

“Anyone not expecting a cold caller should politely but firmly tell them that you do not need or want their services and should leave.

“You can report any suspicious activity to Trading Standards on 01324 506070 or Police Scotland on 101.”