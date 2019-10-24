West Lothian Council climate change group approved

Arrangements for a cross-party working group on climate change were approved by the West Lothian Council Executive on Tuesday.

Last month, the council joined a number of local authorities in declaring a climate emergency. The working group will formulate a way forward which involves the wider public, business and other public bodies, and will report back to the council. Two Labour councillors, two SNP councillors and two Conservative councillors form the group.

Last month councillors asked the chief executive of West Lothian Council to seek sufficient resources and new powers to enable local government to play a role, and to meet its obligations in tackling the climate emergency.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “The council recognises that we are in the midst of a global climate crisis and is committed to increasing our efforts to address this locally.

“West Lothian Council signed the Climate Change Declaration in 2007 and significant work has taken place to date to make West Lothian a more environmentally friendly and sustainable place to live and work. West Lothian Council acknowledges the role that local government has in tackling the global climate emergency and will work with partners and seek further support from the Scottish Government to meet our obligations and more.”