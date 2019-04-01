West Lothian Council to accept woodland gift

West Lothian Council is set to accept an offer of a gift of woodland in the Bathgate Hills.

Mr and Mrs Gibbs have offered the council 41.6 hectares (103 acres) of woodland on Cathlaw Hill next to Beecraigs Country Park.

Council Executive voted to accept the generous gift, which will be integrated with existing council-owned woodland at Beecraigs.

The land is already well-used by the public and contains the historic Refuge Stone local landmark, a Geological Wall featuring all the types of rock found in the area, and panoramic views over the surrounding countryside.

Lawrence Fitzpatrick, leader of West Lothian Council, said: “I would like to thank Mr and Mrs Gibbs for the generous gift for the benefit or everyone in West Lothian.

“We would be delighted to accept the scenic site and ensure its long-term future by integrating it with existing adjacent council-owned land at Beecraigs, Witch Craig and the Korean War Memorial.

“We hope this gift will allow us to make further improvement to the amenities in the Bathgate Hills such as improving the path network between Beecraigs, the Korean War Memorial and the ancient burial site Cairnpapple, which is owned by Historic Environment Scotland.

Mr Fitzpatrick added: “It may in time allow us provide potential for future developments such as improving car parking on the south side closer to Bathgate and a possible off road trail between Bathgate and Linlithgow via Beecraigs.”