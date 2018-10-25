West Lothian councillors allocate funds

Councillors in West Lothian have allocated more than half of the £95,000 fund for community events and developments.

The Local Members’ Disbursement Fund budget for 2018/19 is £95,393.10.

Each councillor is allocated an equal share of the fund, amounting to £2890.70.

At this week’s meeting of the Council Executive, members learned that £55,786.40 had been allocated between April 1 and September 30.

Councillors receive regular information about sums they have allocated and the balance remaining for allocation by them. Councillors can request this information at any time.

The guidelines state that funds can only go to schemes which benefit the community rather than an individual. The fund has £39,606 remaining for this year.

The fund is one of the spending options which has come under the spotlight for suggested cutbacks in the council’s drive to find £5.2 million in savings.