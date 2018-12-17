Younger generation makes its mark during Year of Young People

In 2018, Scotland came together to celebrate its younger generation.

The Year of Young People (YoYP) inspired the whole country to look at eight to 26 year olds in a more open, positive way – celebrating their achievements, valuing their contributions and giving them an opportunity to influence decision making.

In a year dominated by political uncertainty, young people were the positive force in making change happen.

More than 2,000 young people were at the heart of it, and planned a calendar of sporting, music and cultural events for all ages to enjoy.

A world-first initiative, Year of Young People was a commitment made by the Scottish Government.

Young people worked alongside decision makers to make sure they were involved in the creation of government policy.

This year, they established a Youth Commission which examines mental health services. They have had a greater say in their education with the creation of a Scottish Learner Panel, and held those in power to account with the launch of the First Minister’s Question Time for children and young people.

YoYP was delivered in partnership with local and national organisations including schools, youth work services, EventScotland, Young Scot, Scottish Youth Parliament, Children in Scotland and YouthLink Scotland.

More than 350 young ambassadors volunteered their time to challenge the negative stereotypes of their peers.

Find out how young people in your area supported Year of Young People 2018 – check out the YOYP2018 website or search #YOYP2018 on social media.