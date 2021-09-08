How to get Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets - when ballot opens and closes

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets are now available.

Thousands of athletes will compete at the Games which will hold 286 sessions of sport across 19 different sports over 11 days of competition next year.

The Games sees the best athletes from countries in the Commonwealth compete in an international multi-sport spectacle seen as a celebration of the union.

Held every four years, the Games have been held in Manchester, England, in Melbourne, Australia, in Delhi, India, in Glasgow, Scotland and the Gold Coast, Australia since 2002.

Here's when Birmingham 2022 tickets go on sale, how to apply, the start date of the Games and those West Midlands venues set to host one of the world's biggest sporting events.

When does the Birmingham 2022 ticket ballot open?

A selection of tickets for Birmingham 2022 were made available to residents in the West Midlands before the ticket ballot opened.

A selected ballot for nearby residents opened from 14-30 July 2021 to allow people who live close to the venues and the host region to get their tickets for the sporting spectacle.

The main Birmingham 2022 ballot opened to everyone on Wednesday 8 September 2021. The ballot will close at 8pm on Thursday 30 September 2021.

Those successful will be notified within 30 days after the closure of the ballot and payment will be taken in full within 72 hours of the email being sent by Games organisers.

Tickets start from £8 for under 16s and £15 for adults.

How can I get tickets to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games?

Those interested in applying for Birmingham 2022 tickets through the ballot can do so via the Games' website, which is open to everyone.

Applicants will need to create an account and select the sports and sessions they wish to attend.

Only one application can be submitted per household but within the application multiple session tickets can be applied for, with more information available on the ticket page.

When does Birmingham 2022 start?

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games take place from 28 July to 8 August 2022, in what organisers are billing as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase the West Midlands on a global stage".

What are the venues being used for the Games?

ALEXANDER STADIUM - Athletics and Para Athletics

ARENA BIRMINGHAM - Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics

CANNOCK CHASE FOREST - Mountain Biking

COVENTRY STADIUM & ARENA - Rugby Sevens, Judo and Wrestling

EDGBASTON STADIUM - Cricket T20

LEE VALLEY VELOPARK - Cycling (Track)

THE NEC - Badminton, Boxing, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Netball and Para Powerlifting

SANDWELL AQUATICS CENTRE - Diving, Swimming and Para Swimming

SMITHFIELD - Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball 3x3

ST NICHOLAS PARK - Cycling (Road Race)

SUTTON PARK - Triathlon and Para Triathlon

UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM SQUASH AND HOCKEY CENTRE - Hockey and Squash

VICTORIA PARK - Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls

WEST PARK - Cycling (Road Race)

