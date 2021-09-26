Relax, unwind and chill out on a spa break

Treat yourself to a spa break

Who doesn't love a spa break? Some well deserved relaxation and pampering never goes amiss and there are a multitude of deals and options to try with friends, or family, or on your own for a complete recharge.

In the lap of luxury

Coastal boutique Seaham Hall Hotel and Spa invites guests for a two-night weekend package this autumn, to include afternoon tea with a glass of chilled Taittinger Champagne on arrival, a three-course dinner on both nights, a Temple Spa ‘Do Not Disturb’ box containing luxury skincare and spa products, plus full access to the Serenity Spa.

A two-night Weekend Getaway costs from £915 for two sharing a Junior Suite, including extras as above and a saving of 10 per cent off BnB price. Call 0191 516 1400 (www.seaham-hall.co.uk).

Recline and relax

In Leicestershire, the Ragdale Hall Spa has been awarded ‘Best Retreat Spa’ in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2021.

It recently unveiled ‘Heart and Soul Fitness’, a boutique fitness and wellness experience, and offers an extensive range of spa days, spa breaks and special offers. Visit www.ragdalehall.co.uk or call 01664 433000.

Spabreaks.com has seen an increase in demand for two-night spa breaks. Some of their retreats include the following ...

Your comfort is a top priority

Two Night Luxury Break at Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh has the only Guerlain Spa in the UK. It features five tranquil cabins, a dual treatment room, hot tub, hydrotherapy pool, relax pool, pool and gym. Guests begin their journey with a bespoke fragrance experience.

This break offers two nights' bed and breakfast, 30 minute Body Polish, 60 minute Guerlain Sensorial Massage, 30 minute Eye Focus treatment, 60 minute Pedicure, Signature Afternoon Tea, one hour use of the facilities before treatment and one hour after treatment. It includes luxury transfer from and to Edinburgh Airport in the hotel Bentley.

From £718 per person, minimum of two people.

Sport and spa for sheer indulgence

Two Night Bazaar Indulgence at Shrigley Hall Hotel Golf and Country Club

Surrounded by the Peak District National Park, Shrigley Hall's spa facilities include a tranquility room, a Jacuzzi, pool, sauna, steam room, gym and outdoor tennis. Staff offer health and fitness assessments, as well as nutritional consultations.

Guests can unwind with two night’s bed and breakfast, a two-course dinner on the first evening, two 50-minute treatments and use of the Bazaar silk garden and indoor facilities between 9am and 1pm or 1.30pm and 5.30pm on both days or full-day access on one day.

From £180 per person, two people minimum..

Time to unwind at Rockliffe Hall

Have a bubbly good time

Two Night Lovely Bubbly Spa break at Rockliffe Hall, County Durham

County Durham’s Rockcliffe Hall has a 50,000 sq ft spa with a hydropool, 20-metre leisure pool, roman sauna, infrared sauna, tepidarium, salt steam room, tropicarium, igloos, outdoor hot tub and dedicated spa garden.

Guests can enjoy two nights’ bed and breakfast, one 45-minute treatment, two hours use of spa facilities, two-hours Spa Garden experience, with dinner on the first night in the Club House Kitchen and Bar and complimentary use of tennis courts, gym and bicycle hire.