Marks & Spencer has bought back it’s sell-out Snow Globe gin for 2021

The product - which brought together gorgeous flavoured gin and an elegant show-stopping festive decoration in one unique bottle - had shoppers going crazy last year.

Everyone wanted one - whether they liked to drink gin or not - with many choosing not to drink the liqueur and instead leave the bottle in tact as a beautiful keepsake.

The shelves were soon stripped of the must-have item, prompting M&S to issue an e-mail to its customers when it was back in stock - and then limit the amount that could be bought per customer.

This year’s offering is available to pre-order now, although it won’t be delivered until closer to Christmas.

Marks and Spencer is also not the only retailer to offer a snow globe gin either this year, owing to its huge success last year.

Below you’ll find a selection of all the snow globe gins you can buy right now.

Snow Globe Orange & Gingerbread Gin Liqueur Snow Globe Orange & Gingerbread Gin Liqueur £21.95 Following the success of 2020’s Snow Globe Gin Liqueur, Gravity Drinks have launched this year’s take on the sell-out product. The theme for 2021’s bottle is ‘An Enchanted Christmas’. The magnificent scene on the outside of the bottle features beautiful woodland creatures gathered around a country cottage in the snow. Look closely to see the snowman, glowing candles and lanterns, and Christmas wreaths. When you peer inside the cottage you’ll see a quaint festive scene with stockings hung over the mantlepiece and presents placed under the tree. The exquisite hand painted illustations have been lovingly drawn by award winning illustrator and artist Edwina Buckley. The all-important gin liqueur inside is the taste of the season in a bottle. You’ll find the flavour of an indulgent orange and gingerbread flavour made with cinnamon, spice extracts and Seville oranges. To add that extra wow factor, and Christmas twinkle, the bottle also features a real edible 23kt gold leaf and a luminous base. Give the globe a gentle shake and turn on the light at the base of the bottle to illuminate the gold leaf cascading around the perfect Christmas scene. Buy now

M&S Clementine Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box Clementine Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box £45.00 Labelled as ‘this season’s must-have Christmas gift’ by Marks and Spencer, this year the brand are offering not one snow globe gins as they did last year - but two. This one is clementine flavour and comes paired with a bottle or prosecco. The sparkling light-up bottle, with edible 23-carat gold leaf, is a stunning new light-up bottle design for 2021 inspired by The Nutcracker ballet. This will pair perfectly with the limited-edition Christmas Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco, presented in a beautiful matching gift box. Snap up this online-exclusive set and light up their Christmas (or yours). Order now for delivery from November 2. Buy now

Spiced Sugar Plum Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box Spiced Sugar Plum Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box £45.00 Marks and Spencer are treating us to more than one flavour choice this year when it comes to their super popular gin snow globes. This is a brand-new light-up spiced sugar plum snow globe gin liqueur, designed especially for the festive 2021 season, with edible silver leaf. It has been perfectly paired with the limited-edition Christmas Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco, also presented in a beautiful matching gift box. The choice is yours, however, you can enjoy this magnificent gin with the prosecco, or a tonic of your choice, or you can drink it neat. Or, you may just choose to keep it as the collectable it has quickly become. Snap up this online-exclusive set and light up their Christmas (or yours). Order now for delivery from November 2. Buy now

Cherry Blossom Glitter Gin Globe & Prosecco Gift Cherry Blossom Glitter Gin Globe & Prosecco Gift £40.00 If you simply can’t wait for the festive season to begin, then you can order this cherry blossom glitter gin globe to be enjoying now - or, better yet, why not treat yourself to one of the festive designs and have this while you wait for the Christmas edition to be delivered? Enjoy the beautiful sweet liqueur with the limited edition Conte Priuili Prosecco, a wonderful treat for any evening. It’s packaged it in a beautiful, online exclusive gift box, making it the perfect gift for a friend, family member too - or just as a great treat for yourself. Buy now

Light up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur Mixed Case - Case of 6 Light up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur Mixed Case - Case of 6 £120.00 This case contains three bottles of the M&S clementine light up snow globe gin liqueur and three bottles of the spiced sugar plum light up snow globe gin liqueur. This set is perfect as it can either be an extravagant gift for the serious gin lover in your life or it can be shared between numerous loved ones (but remember to keep at least one bottle back for yourself!) The price works out at £20 per bottle of gin. Enjoy throughout the season and serve with tonic, enjoy sipped over ice or topped up with prosecco for a Christmassy cocktail. The toughest question will be which flavour gin, and which enchanting bottle, is your favourite. Buy now