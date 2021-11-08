These are the best Christmas books for children

Like most things at this time of year, reading can feel even more magical during the festive season.

That’s why some of the best-loved children’s authors have penned tales especially to be enjoyed at Christmas time.

We’ve rounded up eleven of the best festively-themed stories which are sure to enchant and delight your little ones, whether they are enjoying a story before bed or taking a moment of peace with a good book in the afternoon.

These books would also make fantastic Christmas gifts for little ones.

The Christmas Pig The Christmas Pig £10.00 Beloved author 4.5/5 Bursting with festive charm and imagination, this magical adventure is written by children’s favourite author J.K. Rowling and illustrated by Jim Field. It centres around a boy’s determined quest to find his missing toy pig before Christmas Day. This is a heartwarming, page-turning adventure about one child’s love for his most treasured thing, and how far he will go to find it. It’s currently on offer and is now half price. Buy now

The Christmasaurus The Christmasaurus £10.99 Younger children 3.5/5 The Christmasaurus follows the adventures of a little boy named William Trundle who travels to the magical home of Santa Claus, The North Pole, where he meets a dinosaur who just wants to be able to fly. This is a rhyming re-imagining of that classic tale by Tom Fletcher. Famous for being a member of the band McFly, Tom Fletcher has gone on to become a bestselling children’s author. This is a book for younger readers, packed full of festive fun, heartwarming moments, and clever rhyme. All Brought to life by illustrator Shane Devries. It’s currently on offer too. Buy now

Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Christmas Unicorn Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Christmas Unicorn £5.99 Young children’s favourite 3.5/5 This is the perfect book for little ones who love Peppa Pig and unicorns. In the book, It’s Christmas Eve, and Peppa and her family are off to a Christmas fair. There’s yummy food, fun games and a carousel with a magical Christmas unicorn. Children will also be enchanted by the very sparkly cover of this book. It’s the perfect thing to read on Christmas Eve before Santa visits. It’s currently on offer too. Buy now

The Christmas Pine The Christmas Pine £10.99 Picture book 5/5 A magical picture book for Christmas, written in heartfelt rhyme by best-selling author Julia Donaldson. It tells the story of a little pine tree with a special destiny; when it grows up, it’s going to be the famous Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square. The book is based on a true story. It celebrates a special tradition that stretches back over seventy years. It has a gold-foiled dust jacket, making it the perfect Christmas gift for young children. It’s currently on offer too. Buy now

Greg the Sausage Roll: Santa's Little Helper Greg the Sausage Roll: Santa's Little Helper £5.49 Christmas giggles 4.5/5 Children can prepare from a spectacular rollercoaster of an adventure with this funny festive tale. When Greg the sausage roll is scooped up as a last-minute treat for Santa, he’s catapulted into a magical festive caper beyond his wildest dreams. It’s currently on offer and is now half price. Pre-order your copy of ‘Greg The Sausage Roll: Santa’s Little Helper’ now, and Puffin will donate a book to a child in need. The book is due for release on Thursday, November 11. Buy now

Diary of a Christmas Elf Diary of a Christmas Elf £4.99 Christmas charm 4/5 This is a charming Christmas tale about an elf who dreams of working in Santa’s workshop and the finds himself trying to save the day when all of the toys go missing. It’s a funny and heartwarming story about the true meaning of gift giving by best-selling author Ben Miller. It’s currently on offer and is now half price. Buy now

Disney Christmas Annual 2022 Disney Christmas Annual 2022 £7.37 Disney lovers 4.5/5 This book is filled with everyone’s favourite Disney characters from classic films and TV shows including Toy Story, Mickey and Friends, 101 Dalmatians and Incredibles, plus popular princesses Cinderella, Ariel, Belle and Tiana. This annual is packed with puzzles, stories, mazes and crafts to keep little ones busy over the festive season and beyond. It’s currently on offer too. Buy now

Enid Blyton's Christmas Stories Enid Blyton's Christmas Stories £5.94 Short stories 4/5 Delight in the magic of Christmas with this heart-warming collection of 25 classic tales from one the world’s best-loved storytellers Enid Blyton. They are all festive themed, and as there’s 25 of them it would be perfect to read one of them to your little one each night in December, including Christmas Day, before bed. It’s currently on offer too. Buy now

That's not my Christmas Fairy... That's not my Christmas Fairy... £5.39 Book for toddlers 3.5/5 Enjoy Christmas with your toddler and introduce them to the joy of reading with the five colourful fairies in this delightful book. Babies and toddlers will love exploring the tactile touchy-feely patches and looking for the familiar little white mouse. It’s currently on offer too. Buy now

The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Father Christmas The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Father Christmas £5.49 Interactive book 4/5 In this brand new tale, join The very hungry caterpillar as he helps Father Christmas get ready for his big night. He’s got to wrap up warm, feed the reindeer and load presents onto the sleigh - all before the magic can begin on Christmas Eve. With its simple rhyming text, vivid artwork and fold-out festive surprise this new story is filled with all the wonder of Christmas that little ones will love. It’s currently on offer too. Buy now