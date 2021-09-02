Linlithgow Cricket Club celebrate sensational title win

Linlithgow Cricket Club's triumphant squad members have been celebrating winning the league (Submitted pic)

Saturday’s 114-run victory over Dunnikier at Boghall was a fitting finale to a season in which they had already secured promotion to the Eastern Championship.

Delighted captain Grant Raven told the Journal and Gazette: “The whole season has been a remarkable season considering our form over the last six years that we’ve been in the league.

"It’s mostly been a struggle to stay in the league so it’s been an incredible year this year.

"We got the addition of four or five really good players which has made a heck of a difference to the club.

"It’s boosted both of our teams significantly and put us in a position where we can challenge for winning the league which we’ve done.

"We’re looking forward now. The challenge next year (in the Eastern Championship) is obviously going to be a lot tougher but we’ll just see how we go, see if we can recruit a few more players.

"Obviously we’re going to look to get an overseas amateur in if we can to try and help us along a wee bit.

"It’s a huge achievement for the club to be back up in the championship after seven years.

"This is my seventh year as captain. We had just been relegated the year before I took over so this was seven years in the making.”

Unsurprisingly, Raven said that the players’ title winning celebrations went on well into Saturday night and beyond.

He added: “We mostly had our celebrations in the clubhouse.

"Eight or nine of us were down in Nottingham on Sunday on a kind of end of season bash to extend the celebrations. We came home on Tuesday evening.”

The win over Dunnikier saw Dougie Voas record a season high top score with a brilliant knock of 130, part of Linlithgow’s final total of 281 for seven wickets.