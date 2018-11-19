Extra trains being put on for Scotland v Israel

ScotRail is adding extra carriages to help the tartan army travel to Hampden Park and cheer on Scotland in their crunch UEFA Nations League fixture.

The national team face Israel in their final group stage match on Tuesday 20 November at 7.45pm.

ScotRail will be adding carriages to trains to and from Mount Florida - the closest station to Hampden Park - as well as on trains to Perth, Dundee, Alloa and Cumbernauld after the final whistle.

Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the match, and at Mount Florida station afterwards. Fans are also being advised to head back to Mount Florida as quickly as possible after the game finishes and join the queues on Bolton Drive as trains are expected to be busy.

To help ensure customers arrive at the game on time, they should allow extra time for travel – as well as purchasing tickets in advance.

As with most special events, ScotRail will have extra staff on the ground to assist customers.

ScotRail Head of Customer Operations Phil Campbell said: “This is a crucial game for Scotland, and we’re looking forward to helping supporters travel to the game to cheer on our national team.

“To help the event run smoothly, we’re adding extra carriages to trains to and from Hampden.

“Regular commuters who travel home from Glasgow on the line via Mount Florida should be aware that services will be much busier than normal with fans heading to the match.”